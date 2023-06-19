Caterpillar’s new 995 wheel loader may be the same size as its predecessor, the 994K, but it’s designed to deliver more payload, more power and 19% more productivity while sipping less fuel.

A 1,847-horsepower Cat 3516E engine powers the 540,555-pound loader. With a 39% increase in torque, the 995 offers high lugging forces during digging and acceleration in high rimpull conditions.

The 995’s higher rated payload enables one-pass reduction when loading Cat 785, 789 and 793 mining trucks for up to a 33% increase in production and efficiency. It has a 22.3- to 57-cubic-yard bucket capacity range with a 50- to 60-ton payload, depending on the application.

Compared to the previous model, Cat says, the 995 delivers up to 13% lower hourly fuel consumption and offers up to an additional 8% efficiency gain when operating in Enhanced Eco Mode compared to throttle lock mode.

Cat enhanced the front linkage with an improved casting design, increased weld sizes, larger bearings and pins, and profile changes for increased service life. New larger capacity buckets with high-fill factors reaching 115% are available, while 994K buckets are still compatible with the new loader.

Caterpillar

Operators can stretch out in the redesigned next generation cab with 50% more legroom and a host of other features to improve comfort and reduce fatigue. The cab is pressurized for reduced vibration and lower sound levels and includes automatic temperature control. A new electrohydraulic speed-sensing steering system with force feedback automatically stiffens when traveling at higher speeds and softens as speed decreases.

Two 10-inch color LED monitors display machine control, operating functions and the electronic operator’s manual, while a third 8-inch screen offers a dedicated view of the standard rearview camera. An optional multiview camera system with 270 degrees of visibility and rear object detection is also available. A taller windshield and increased wiper sweep area improve visibility to the bucket.

The cab is accessible via wide stairs with full handrails or an optional powered access system – raised and lowered from the cab or ground level.

More Integrated Technology

New technology on the loader includes standard Tip Up Prevention, Vital Information Management System (VIMS) and Product Link. Tip Up Prevention delivers full breakout forces while preventing the back tires from significantly lifting off the ground. VIMS provides access to a wide range of sensor information and enhanced machine data. Cat Product Link offers remote access to machine operating data via the VisionLink interface.

Optional Autodig components include Tire Slip Prevention, Auto Set Tires and Lift Stall Prevention. Tire Slip Prevention reduces rimpull before the tires are set and increases rimpull when downward force is applied. Auto Set Tires detects pile contact and automatically lifts against the pile to set the tires and increase available traction. Lift Stall Prevention manages rimpull in-dig to prevent hydraulic stall when lifting through the face.

Novice operators can benefit from optional Operator Coaching. The interactive training tool monitors and reports on 21 operating techniques and provides instructional videos on individual operator behaviors to improve performance and production.

Available Payload Overload Prevention either stops or slow lift arms when the maximum allowed payload, including bucket weight, is exceeded.

The 995 also supports a variety of Cat MineStar solutions including Health, Guide, and Terrain.

Reduced Maintenance

The 995 has a 500-hour engine oil change interval, improved air filter life and fewer steering hoses for reduced maintenance and improved reliability.

The redesigned pump bay offers easier access to transmission components, discharge ports on the side of the pumps and simplified lines routed directly to the high-pressure screens. The brake pump filter, implement pilot filter and implement discharge screens, and diagnostic ports are accessible from the front walk deck and pump bay.

Groundline service now includes a steering pilot filter, transmission filters and steering pump discharge screen.